ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Friend for Life is Sweetie–a 9-year-old mixed dog waiting for you at Lollypop Farm: Humane Society of Greater Rochester!

Sweetie truly earns her name as a sweet, older lady who prefers lounging over play time. She’s a bit shy, but will cuddle right up once she’s comfortable! Sweetie’s age means she needs a bit of patience moving around and taking walks, but she’s got great leash manners and loves sniffing around.

Sweetie was found as a stray, so her history with other animals is unknown; however, she’s so friendly and snuggly that there’s no doubt she’ll make friends easily! The staff at Lollypop says the adoption team is ready to help introduce Sweetie to your family and any other pets you may have.

For more information and to schedule a visit to meet Sweetie, visit her bio page on Lollypop Farm’s website! Let’s find her a home!