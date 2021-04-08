Friend For Life: Meet Spot!

Friend for Life
Time for our friend for life!

Meet Spot! This handsome 3-year-old mix loves belly rubs, and he’s looking for a new home. Spot came to Lollypop Farm because his previous home wasn’t a good fit. He’s looking for an adult-only home and has lived with dogs in the past. He should meet any dogs currently in the home, just to be sure they’ll be great pals. Does Spot sound like the perfect pup for you? Learn more about him: lollypop.org/adopt.

To make an appointment to meet Spot please call lollypop farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.Org.

