Now it’s time for Lollypop Farm’s Friend For Life: Meet Smokey!

This cool and curious cat is 10 months old and looking for a home! Smokey can be a bit skittish at first — he’s still getting use to being pet by humans, and sometimes he just likes to watch what youre doing from a distance.

He also loves watching birds outside the window and really loves being around dogs!

If you’re interested, make an appointment to meet Smokey by calling Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email Adoptions@lollypop.org