Friend For Life: Meet Skyla!

Meet this week’s Friend for Life: Skyla!
Skyla is a sweet young lady with a curious streak. She enjoys looking out the window and exploring new areas. She can be a little shy with new people and has an independent personality. She enjoys attention and likes to be held. Skyla has some potential to acclimate well with the right dogs but has been high anxiety around her neighbors at the facility. Skyla would make an excellent kitty for someone who appreciates cats and enjoys their company.
To make an appointment to meet Skyla you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org