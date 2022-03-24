ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is Sky. She isn’t blue however, quiet the opposite actually!

Sky is happy as can be, so it’s recommend that she goes home with older kids; 12+.

She also does show some signs of possession guarding so it’s important to let Lollypop’s Behavior team discuss how to handle that situation. She has a good history with other dogs, but our team will want to have her meet any dogs in the home to make sure it’s a good match on both ends.

Sky is 9 years old which makes her eligible for our Seniors-for-Seniors program. Approved adopters, aged 60 or over, can bring this pretty girl home at no cost!

Stop by to meet Sky, or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.