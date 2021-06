Time to meet our friend for life!

Santana is a beautiful 1 and a half year old brown and orange tiger. She is looking for a patient person that will give her some extra time because she’s a bit on the shy side. Santana has a few favorite things, snacking and playing. She likes chasing ping pong balls and enjoys playing with a wand toy.

Stop by to meet Santana, or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.