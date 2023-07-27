ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Please put your hands together for Sammy Joe!

Sammy Joe is a horse that is looking for his next home and family! Although he is not rideable anymore due to arthritis, he is still a fun guy to play with!

He recently came to Lollypop Farm for an infection, which caused his eye to be removed. However, he has since healed and always tries to take his place as top dog — or top horse — out in the pasture. Despite this, he still gets along with everyone.

Although he enjoys running around in the field and playing, he still needs some maintenance: he needs to wear a UV fly mask in the sun and he eats soaked senior feed and soaked hay cubes. His favorite past time is being groomed!

If you are considering adopting Sammy Joe, check out his profile on Lollypop Farm’s website.