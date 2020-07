It’s time for today’s Lollypop Farm Friend for Life: Meet Samantha!

She’s a beautiful Siamese mix with a calm personality. She’s looking to be the only girl in your life and would do better in a home without other pets. Samantha is 14 years old and is available through the seniors-for-seniors program.

To make an appointment to meet Samantha, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email Adoptions@lollypop.org