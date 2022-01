ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Introducing Sage!

Sage is a 1-year-old active little lady with a fun personality. She is loveable and true to her boxer nature.

Sage is a happy, go-lucky girl with puppy energy. She is in the process of learning her manners but may need a hand to acclimate well with other dogs, cats and children.

To make an appointment to meet Sage call The Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590. You can also email for more details @happytailshumanesociety.org.