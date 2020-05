Due to the pandemic, Lollypop Farm isn’t able to bring their available pets in to see us, but we still want you to see them!

Meet Rosita! She’s a beautiful 1-year-old, playful kitty with a spunky personality. She has the most beautiful colico coat.

To make an appointment to meet Rosita, please call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email stoptions@lollypop.org.