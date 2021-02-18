Friend For Life: Meet Rocky!

Friend for Life
For this week’s Friend For Life: meet Rocky, from the Ontario County Humane Society!

Rocky is a very active, affectionate pup who will need continued support with his basic manners. He will do well in a home that matches his energy and in a home without small children. Ideally, Rocky will be the only pet at home, however he could acclimate well with the right personalities.

To make an appointment to meet Rocky, you can call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 or email HappyTails@OntarioCountyHumaneSociety.org

