Friend For Life: Meet Rippy

Time to meet our friend for life!

Rippy is a sweet 7-year-old mixed breed. He’s happiest when he is visiting his friends in the offices, but finds a kennel environment very stressful. He loves toys, treats, and relaxing with his people. Heartworm positive Rippy needs to avoid anything that may elevate his heart rate including stress. He needs a quiet home where can recover in. Rippy is available through the adoption sleepover program.

This will allow Rippy’s future family to receive support from the Lollypop Farm veterinary team until he has fully recovered. Rippy is also available through the Seniors-for-Seniors program, and can go home with an approved adopter 60-years or older for free.

To to meet Rippy, or to learn more, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.