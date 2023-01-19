ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Put your hands together for Ranger!

Ranger is described as a sweet old dog with low energy. When he’s not trying to get your attention, he loves going on short walks. Ranger may fit in with other pets and older children.

However, Ranger is still overcoming skin issues, but is still a healthy, old man with no known medical conditions, according to the Ontario County Humane Society.

To learn more about Ranger, you can visit his profile on the Ontario County Humane Society’s website by clicking here.