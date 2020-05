Meet Pandora!

She’s a sweet 6-year-old mix who is looking for a new home. Pandora loves other pets and gets along well with both cats and dogs. She’s a shy girl who would be happiest in a home with adults only.

Pandora is available through the seniors-for-seniors program, meaning she can go home for free with an adopter over 60-years or older.

To make an appointment to meet Pandora, please call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.