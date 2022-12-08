ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Everyone welcome the mighty mouse himself — Oscar!

Oscar is a little orange-and-white mouse and he is on the lookout for his forever home! It seems as though Oscar enjoys tea parties as well.

Not to mention, Lollypop Farms is introducing a new holiday special — if you adopt a mouse, you’ll get a plush mouse, a tank with bedding, a week’s supply of food, and a water bottle — not to mention your new mouse friend! Lollypop Farms says all of this for $5.

If you’re interested in adopting Oscar, you can call (585)-223-1330 or you can email adoptions@lollypop.org.