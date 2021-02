Now it’s time for Lollypop Farm’s Friend For Life: Meet Oscar!

This 11-month-old tiger-striped kitty is looking for a new home. Oscar is very shy and is spending time in an office to get extra attention. She’s what they call a “spirit cat,” meaning that she might be afraid around people and may spend some time hiding in her new home.

Does Oscar sound like the cat for you?

Make an appointment to meet him and call Lollypop Farm at 585-2231330 or email Adoption@lollypop.org