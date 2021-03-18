Friend For Life: Meet Ollie!

Friend for Life
 It’s time to highlight this week’s friend for life – from the the Ontario County Humane Society. Meet Ollie! 

Ollie is an excitable young man with lots of energy. He is beginning to learn his manners but will need continued support with his leash skills. He will acclimate well with other pets and older kids. He has a lovable personality and enjoys lots of playtime.

Ollie is a sweet, clumsy goofball who will bring lots of fun to his forever home. To make an appointment to meet ollie you can call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585- 396-4590 – or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org

