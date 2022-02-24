ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is Ollie!

Ollie is 3-years-old with lots of energy.

The excitable young man is beginning to understand his basic manners but will need continued support, and should be placed in a home without other pets or children.

Ollie does have good potential to acclimate well in the future. Pet owners with previous training experience will do well with Ollie.

He has a likeable personality, loves to play and craves attention. Ollie is a sweet, clumsy goofball who

will bring lots of fun to any home.

If you are interested in chatting it up with Ollie, make an appointment by calling the Ontario County Humane Society at (585) 396-4590. You can also email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org