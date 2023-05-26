ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Allow us to introduce Nino!

Nino is a sweet old man at just ten years old! He had a pretty tough life, so he needs all the love he can get from his future home!

He is a big and strong dog looking for a single-pet household. Nino may acclimate with children since he is very friendly and affectionate.

Some of Nino’s likes include walks, being the center of attention, and receiving all the love he can get!

If you wish to learn more about Nino, make sure you head over to Happy Tails Animal Shelter’s website by clicking here!