Friend For Life: Meet Nina

CANANDAIGUA, NY – Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center — or CMAC — announced on Thursday that the venue will be reopening mid-summer.

"We are so thrilled to be able to welcome back our fans this summer," Friends of CMAC President Ginny Clark said in a statement. "It’s been a tough time for everyone over the past year and having live music and the fans back in our venue is going to feel fantastic."