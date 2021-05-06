Friend For Life: Meet Nina

Time to meet our friend for life!
Meet Nina! Nina is a cuddly 7-year-old pup who is looking for a new home!
She is completely blind and somewhat deaf, so she is looking for a family that will understand her specific needs. Nina LOVES tennis balls – they might just be her very favorite thing.
She’s available through the Seniors-for-Seniors program and can go home with an adopter 60-years or older for free.

Stop by to meet Nina or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.Org.

