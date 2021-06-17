Friend For Life: Meet Nicky and Jesse!

Time to meet our Lollypop Farm friends for life — Meet Nicky & Jesse!

With June officially adopt-a-cat month…It’s the purr-fect time to open your home to some feline friends! Brothers Nicky and Jesse need your help after their previous owner passed away. The bonded pair are now 11-years-old at Lollypop farm looking for their furr-ever home.

They are in-need of a calm home with a patient owner. Remember…two handsome felines means double the love in return this June with 50 percent off all adult cat adoptions this month.

Stop by to meet Nicky and Jesse or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.