Friend For Life: Meet Neptune!

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — After being abandoned inside a grocery cart near a dumpster, Neptune was rescued and treated to back to full health by Lollypop Farm. Now he is search for a forever home.

Neptune is a 60-pound lap dog — who gets nervous around cats and seems to be afraid of squeaky toys. He likes to snuggle, he walks well on a leash, rides great in a car and tolerates baths like a champ!

Adult-only homes are the best destination for Neptune.

To learn more about, or to meet Neptune, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org