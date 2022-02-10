ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here is Mr.Meowgi!

Mr. Meowgi has Karate Kid fame! He’s a mellow guy with a friendly personality.

He is affectionate and enjoys to spend time with his people. He is moderately active and chatty. He is confident, independent, and curious.

Mr. Meowgi is looking for a single cat home but may acclimate well with dogs and children.

Stop by to meet Mr. Meowgi or to learn more call The Ontario County Humane Society at (585)396-4590 or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org