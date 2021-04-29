Friend For Life: Meet Mospy and Flopsy!

It’s time to highlight this week’s friend for life – from the the Ontario County Humane Society.

Meet Mopsy and Flopsy! These bunnies are looking for a loving forever home together. Flopsy (left) is a curious bunny with a sweet disposition and Mopsy (right) loves exploring and being held for short periods of time. These well-rounded pets are ready for a good home with lots of kale and carrots.



To make an appointment to meet Mopsy And Flopsy you can call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 – or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.