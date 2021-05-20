Time to meet our friend for life! Meet Moolah!
Moolah is a 2001 Thoroughbred mare who came to Lollypop Farm when her previous owner could no longer care for her. She used to race but is now looking for a home where she can be a pasture pal or a companion for other horses. Moolah has a sweet temperament and is up to date on all of her vaccines, trims, and dental work. Are you looking to give a horse a home? Stop by to meet Moolah or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at 585- 223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.