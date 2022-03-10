ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Drum roll please… this is Mitzi!

Mitzi is a healthy 8-year-old Pug/Beagle mix and is a favorite among volunteers at the Ontario County Humane Society.

Don’t let her age fool you. Mitzi is an active lady who enjoys frequent walks and playtime.

She has a spunky personality and is looking for a home without cats but she loves other dogs. She also may acclimate well with children.

Mitzi is an affectionate and vocal girl, walks well on a leash and is well-mannered!

Make an appointment to meet Mitzi by calling the Ontario County Humane Society at (585) 396-4590 or email for an inquiry at happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org