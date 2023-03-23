ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Introducing Miss Tiffany!!

Miss Tiffany is a ginger-and-white feline friend whose favorite pastimes are bird-watching and chilling out to meditation music. She also enjoys treats and catnip!

She is an affectionate cat, but she will let you know when enough is enough — Miss Tiffany is known to limit how much you can touch her. However, you can go ahead and shower her with compliments and attention as much as you want.

If you are looking for a fluffy feline friend, Miss Tiffany may be the one for you. You can learn more about her by visiting her profile on Lollypop Farm’s website and you can make an appointment to meet her.