ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We are very excited to introduce you to Misa!

Misa is described by Lollypop Farm as a “perfect cookies and cream ice cream cone.” She is a six-year-old mixed breed with tons of energy, enjoys physical activities like long walks or playing, and knows many fun tricks!

Lollypop Farm says that her energy may be a lot for kids to handle, so it’s recommended that kids 12 years or older be able to handle her. It is also recommended that she does not live with small animals or cats.

If you’re thinking of bringing this unique bundle of energy into your family, you can check out her profile on Lollypop Farm’s website.