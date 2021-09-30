Friend For Life: Meet Max!

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Max the cat is a must-have friend, who’s favorite thing is attention.

From the Ontario County Humane Society (OCHS), Max is playful, young and has an affectionate personality that eventually becomes irresistible. Max also acclimates well with other pets and children.

He enjoys attention but likes his independence, too. Max has an agreeable and well-rounded personality.

Anyone interested in meeting Max can download an adoption application on the OCHS website and email it to happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org. You also call the shelter to set up an adoption appointment at (585) 396-4590.

The shelter also continues to host virtual meet and greets every Friday at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live.