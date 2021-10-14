Friend For Life: Meet Max!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Max, like many of us in life, thrives off attention and cuddles.

Max is currently residing at the Ontario County Humane Society but is looking for a new home.

Although he likes to play, he’s truly an introverted little guy and can be a little shy at first, but is completely devoted once he gets to know you. Max will do well at home and may acclimate well with other pets. He also gets along with older children.

Max is well mannered with low energy, but does enjoy playing with his toys.

To meet Max, call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 or email happy-tails-@-ontario-county-humane-society-dot-org.