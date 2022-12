ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Put your hands together for Maliah!

Maliah is a young lady looking for her perfect soulmate to play catch with! She also loves cuddles, playtime, and hanging out with good friends.

There’s more! If you’re interested in Ms. Maliah, someone has paid her adoption fee, so you can take her home for free!

You can stop by Lollypop Farm and meet Maliah or learn more about her by calling (585)-223-1330 or by emailing adoptions@lollypop.org.