Now it’s time for Lollypop Farm’s Friend for Life: meet Maleficent!

An adorable 1-year-old Rat who is looking for a new home, she has a cute grey and white coat and an inquisitive personality. Rats make wonderful pets, especially for families with children as they are social, affectionate and entertaining companions.

To make an appointment to come in and meet Maleficent, give Lollypop Farm a call at 585-233-1330 or send an email to adoptions@lollypop.org.