Friend For Life: Meet Magpie

TODAY: A much more refreshing feel is in store today with lower humidity and temperatures that will rise from the 50s into the low 60s this afternoon. Mid-level clouds will eventually fade into breaks of sun with an overall decent day on tap, and a break from the rain for now.

A stable lake shadow will provide cooler temperatures and sunnier skies to those lakeside, while those south of Lake Ontario remain a touch cloudier as daytime cumulus fields develop. The UV index is still very high today, which means you can still burn even with clouds around. Widespread clouds increase by later tonight ahead of our next storm system to bring more changes to the region while temperatures drop into the 40s and upper 30s.