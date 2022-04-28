ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All please make way for the one and only: Madame Curie!

This young lady is only 12-months-old. Madame Curie is as intelligent as she is beautiful.

All she needs is a little basic training, and has very high energy who will adore an active family. Madame Curie will be friends with all pets — with the exception of shy cats.

For anyone ready to puppy train, Madame Curie will make an excellent addition to your family.

To make an appointment to meet Madame Curie — call The Ontario County Humane Society at (585) 396-4590 – or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.