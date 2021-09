ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Luci is an adorable, handsome 4-year-old cat looking for a new place to call home. He also loves affection, sometimes.

Overall, Luci is a pretty simple cat. He craves four things: a cozy beds to sleep on, tasty treats to eat, cat trees to climb and toys to play with. She also prefers to be the sole pet in the home. Come meet Luci today!

Learn more by visiting Lollypop Farm. They can be reached at 585-223-1330 or at adoptions@lollypop.org.