ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is Linda! She is a big, sweet, goofy, loveable dog partner and it shows.

She is 4-year-old mixed-breed who weighs a hefty 103 pounds. Linda is a high energy girl who needs lots of exercise and play time.

She has lived with children before, but would be better suited in a house with bigger kids.

Stop by to meet Linda — or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email them at adoptions@lollypop.org.