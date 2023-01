ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!

Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!

Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.

Lollypop Farm says that Linda is one of many hamsters that are looking for a place they can call home. Stop by or contact Lollypop Farm to meet Linda today!