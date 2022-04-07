ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Say a warm welcome to Lilly!

This lively, active beauty is a 9-year-old with a brindle coat, warm, loving brown eyes, and a grey muzzle.

Don’t let her age trick you; she’s got energy to burn! Walking calmly on a leash is not in her playbook yet, she just wants to get wherever she is going as quick as possible.

She does have aspirations of being a lap dog and loves attention. If you have a rope toy… you might become her best friend! This is one sweet dog who will fill any home with her energy and goofy ways.

We recommend her going to a home with children over the age of 12. Oh, she also does not like cats.

Lilly’s adoption fee has been covered by a dog walker that fell in love with her.

Stop by to meet Lilly, or call Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org to learn more.