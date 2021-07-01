Friend For Life: Meet Lawson

Time to meet our friend for life: Lawson!

Lawson is a 9-year-old mix and was brought to Lollypop Farm because his previous owner was moving and couldn’t bring him along. Lawson loves to go for walks and he likes the company of other dogs. He may take his time to get to know you, but once he’s comfortable with you, we’re told he likes to snuggle.

Lawson would do best in an adult only home and since he’s 9 years old, he’s available through the Seniors-for-Seniors program. Approved adopters, age 60 or older, can bring him home at no fee.

Stop by to meet Lawson or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.