Now it’s time for today’s Friend For Life: Meet Kris Kringle!

Kris, or Santa Paws is a jolly fellow who will acclimate well in most homes. He’s affectionate, high energy and enjoys the company of people. Kris loves to play and will do well with other pets and children. He is a well-rounded, young kitty that will make an excellent addition to your home.

To make an appointment to meet the two, call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 or email Happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.