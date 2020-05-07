Friend For Life: Meet Kitty!

Even during this pandemic, we want you to meet the animals available at Lollypop Farm: meet Kitty!

Kitty is a 13-year-old cat who is looking for a retirement home. Kitty does have a few medical challenges that come along with old age, but he promises to make up for it with lots and lots of love.

He’s looking for a quiet home without young children and he’s available through the seniors-for-seniors program, meaning he can go home for free with an adopter 60 years or older.

To make an appointment to meet Kitty, please call Lollypop Farm or email Adoptions@lollypop.org.