Now it’s time for our Lollypop Farm Friend For Life: Meet Kevin!

Kevin is a handsome 3-year-old pup looking for a family. He came to Lollypop as a stray and is ready to enjoy life in a home.

He’s an energetic fellow who loves to explore the outdoors. He would be happiest in a home with children over the age of 14 and may enjoy the company of another canine friend.

To make an appointment to meet Kevin, head to Lollypop.org/adopt to learn more.