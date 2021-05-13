Friend For Life: Meet Jingles

It’s Time To Highlight This Week’s Friend For Life – From The The Ontario County Humane Society, meet Jingles!

Jingles is a quirky little fellow with a big personality. It’s likely he’s never had a “real” home of his very own so he’ll need extra time to acclimate. Jingles is cautiously curious. He loves to play and explore, but can be a little nervous in new situations. Jingles gets along with others cats, but has not been exposed to dogs. He will do best in an adult only home ready to spoil him with the attention he deserves!

To make an appointment to meet you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 – or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org