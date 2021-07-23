Friend For Life: Meet Howard!

This week’s Friend For Life, from the Ontario County Humane Society — this is Howard!

Howard is a playful guy with a mellow personality. He enjoys going for walks and playing with his toys. He’s a little shy with new people at first but warms up quickly. He might do well with other dogs but should not be placed in a children or cats. Howard would make an excellent companion for a family looking for a mellow, easy-going dog!

To make an appointment to meet you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at (585) 396-4590 or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.