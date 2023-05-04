ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Let’s hear it for Houdini!

Houdini is an eight-year-old calm senior dog looking for his new home. Don’t let his sensitive back legs trick you — he is an active dog who enjoys his morning and evening walks and loves to play with bones.

Houdini also enjoys people-watching, sunbathing, drinking water, belly rubs, and naps — especially after he makes the food in his bowl disappear!

Houdini is looking for someone patient and willing to help him out from time to time. Due to his back legs, it takes him a bit of time to climb upward, but he is still able to work his magic!

If you are interested in meeting Houdini. you can check out his profile on Lollypop Farm’s website by clicking here.