ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Say a warm hello to Gunther!

Gunther is a big, bold kitty with a vibrant personality. Gunther is affectionate but still working on his kitty manners and responds well to correction. He may acclimate well with other pets and older children.

Gunther arrived at the shelter with two broken legs. While he does not have any lingering medical conditions due to his injuries, he does walk just a little differently and still learning what works best for him (he marches to the beat of his own drum!).

His favorite things are meal time and playtime. Gunther is a stunning boy sure to bring joy to his new family.

To make an appointment to meet you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at (585)-396-4590 — or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org