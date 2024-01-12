ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — This week’s Friend for Life is Eve–a 3-year-old tuxedo cat waiting for you at Lollypop Farm: Humane Society of Greater Rochester!

Eve is a sweet but shy lady who likes things just right to feel comfortable. This includes her favorite treats–sardines in water–as well as cheek skritches and finding the perfect hideaway. She also loves burying under blankets, so don’t be surprised if she sneaks into bed with you!

Eve seems a bit nervous around dogs and would appreciate a calm environment where she can take time to get to know her patient new owners. Lollypop’s adoption team would love to introduce you!

For more information and to schedule a visit to meet Eve, visit her bio page on Lollypop Farm’s website! Let’s find her a home!