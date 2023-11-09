ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Friend for Life is Emporio, a 1.5-year-old tabby cat waiting for you at Lollypop Farm: Humane Society of Greater Rochester!

Emporio is thriving after a tough start in life due to some medical issues. He is doing well and showing a very vibrant personality, encouraging cuddles and pets while also strutting his stuff to show his independence.

The family who would like to take home Emporio should be ready for regular vet visits to keep his health in check, twice daily medication, and lots of love to help him adjust! The staff at Lollypop says he’s never lived in a home with other pets before; however, the skilled adoption team would be happy to help introduce Emporio to your family.

For more information and to schedule a visit to meet Emporio, visit his bio page on Lollypop Farm’s website! Let’s find him a home!