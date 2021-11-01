Friend for Life: Meet Elvis!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time to highlight this week’s Friend For Life from the Ontario County Humane Society.

Meet Elvis! He’s a happy, go-lucky fellow with a musical streak. He has a well-rounded personality and a solid foundation on his basic manners. While he understands many commands, his youthful energy will require a little reminding from time to time. Elvis may acclimate well with other pets and children. Elvis is vocal and fans of hound dogs are sure to enjoy his singing. Elvis is a sweet, young gentleman with tons of potential!

To make an appointment to meet Elvis you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 – or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.