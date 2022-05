ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Introducing… Ellie!

Ellie is a 9-year-old polite lady who walks on a leash well and loves to meet new friends.

She has done well with cats and other dogs. She will always turn over for belly rubs and loves all attention. It is recommended that Ellie finds a home with kids 12 years of age or older.

Stop by to meet Ellie today. To learn more, call Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org